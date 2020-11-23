Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plexure To Be Admitted As A Foreign Exempt Listing On ASX

Monday, 23 November 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: Plexure

Plexure Group Limited (NZX:PLX) (Plexure) is pleased to announce that Plexure’s application for admission to the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as a foreign exempt entity has been approved by ASX. Trading of Plexure’s shares on the ASX is expected to commence at 11:00am (AEDT) / 1:00pm (NZ DT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020. Plexure will continue its primary listing on the NZX.

The success of Plexure’s application for an ASX foreign exempt listing was a condition to the completion of Plexure’s approximately NZ$32 million private placement, as announced on 11 and 13 November 2020. Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or around 24 November 2020. New shares issued under the placement will rank equally in all respects with Plexure’s existing ordinary shares.

Plexure has been allocated the ASX ticker code of “PX1”. Plexure’s NZX ticker code will also change from “PLX’ to “PX1” on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

From 11:00am (AEDT) / 1:00pm (NZDT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 Plexure shareholders will be able to trade their shares on the NZX or the ASX. To trade on either exchange, shares will need to be registered on the share register for the particular jurisdiction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plexure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 