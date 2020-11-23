Plexure To Be Admitted As A Foreign Exempt Listing On ASX

Plexure Group Limited (NZX:PLX) (Plexure) is pleased to announce that Plexure’s application for admission to the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as a foreign exempt entity has been approved by ASX. Trading of Plexure’s shares on the ASX is expected to commence at 11:00am (AEDT) / 1:00pm (NZ DT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020. Plexure will continue its primary listing on the NZX.

The success of Plexure’s application for an ASX foreign exempt listing was a condition to the completion of Plexure’s approximately NZ$32 million private placement, as announced on 11 and 13 November 2020. Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or around 24 November 2020. New shares issued under the placement will rank equally in all respects with Plexure’s existing ordinary shares.

Plexure has been allocated the ASX ticker code of “PX1”. Plexure’s NZX ticker code will also change from “PLX’ to “PX1” on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

From 11:00am (AEDT) / 1:00pm (NZDT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 Plexure shareholders will be able to trade their shares on the NZX or the ASX. To trade on either exchange, shares will need to be registered on the share register for the particular jurisdiction.

© Scoop Media

