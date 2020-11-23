Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bret Glazer And Donna Churton Form Dynamic Duo Real Estate Partnership

Monday, 23 November 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: West Auckland

With more than six decades of combined experience in the real estate industry, buyers and sellers can depend on the pair's expertise and their ability to accomplish smooth and satisfactory real estate transactions for their clients.

Auckland NZ: Bret Glazer is one half of the real estate team billed as 'The Dynamic Duo,' helping clients buy and sell properties through Auckland, New Zealand, and the surrounding area. Along with Donna Churton, Bret Glazer's real estate agent brings his energy and knowledge to clients who need help with real estate transactions. The team has s genuine desire to get it right, and they have six decades of combined sales experience, enthusiasm, and passion for bringing to the customers they serve.

Both members of the team have a strong background in corporate sales, which drives their approach to greet and help clients of a variety of different needs, budgets, and preferences when looking for a house to purchase. Bret has gained a wide range of work and career experiences, including time in the New Zealand Army. He also served as the New Zealand retail product manager for one of the world's largest corporate entities. Bret has experience with some of the leading building supply businesses in New Zealand.

Additional details about the team can be seen at https://www.bretanddonna.co.nz/

Outside of the work environment, Bret has many other interests. He enjoys travelling and has visited several locations during his travels. He is a fan of mountain biking and fishing and has also raced motorcycles. These varied interests allow him to connect with people on a wide variety of levels easily.

Because of their ability to connect with people quickly and gain their trust and confidence, the Dynamic Duo can achieve outstanding results, as is evidenced by the many excellent client testimonials. Both Donna and Bret believe that their great sales success can be attributed to people skills, knowledge of the market, and expertise in negotiation. They deliver a tailored and personal approach to each client. Their focus is pragmatic and balanced by an empathetic nature and attention to each transaction's details.

About the Team:

Bret & Donna 'The Dynamic Duo' are associated with the Ray White Damerell Group, based in Ponsonby, Auckland, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from West Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 