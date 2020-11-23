Bret Glazer And Donna Churton Form Dynamic Duo Real Estate Partnership

With more than six decades of combined experience in the real estate industry, buyers and sellers can depend on the pair's expertise and their ability to accomplish smooth and satisfactory real estate transactions for their clients.

Auckland NZ: Bret Glazer is one half of the real estate team billed as 'The Dynamic Duo,' helping clients buy and sell properties through Auckland, New Zealand, and the surrounding area. Along with Donna Churton, Bret Glazer's real estate agent brings his energy and knowledge to clients who need help with real estate transactions. The team has s genuine desire to get it right, and they have six decades of combined sales experience, enthusiasm, and passion for bringing to the customers they serve.

Both members of the team have a strong background in corporate sales, which drives their approach to greet and help clients of a variety of different needs, budgets, and preferences when looking for a house to purchase. Bret has gained a wide range of work and career experiences, including time in the New Zealand Army. He also served as the New Zealand retail product manager for one of the world's largest corporate entities. Bret has experience with some of the leading building supply businesses in New Zealand.

Outside of the work environment, Bret has many other interests. He enjoys travelling and has visited several locations during his travels. He is a fan of mountain biking and fishing and has also raced motorcycles. These varied interests allow him to connect with people on a wide variety of levels easily.

Because of their ability to connect with people quickly and gain their trust and confidence, the Dynamic Duo can achieve outstanding results, as is evidenced by the many excellent client testimonials. Both Donna and Bret believe that their great sales success can be attributed to people skills, knowledge of the market, and expertise in negotiation. They deliver a tailored and personal approach to each client. Their focus is pragmatic and balanced by an empathetic nature and attention to each transaction's details.

About the Team:

Bret & Donna 'The Dynamic Duo' are associated with the Ray White Damerell Group, based in Ponsonby, Auckland, New Zealand.

