Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Restaurant Pizza Republic Launches

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Pizza Republic

Showcasing the full range of pizza, pasta, salads and other snacks and desserts from the best pizzeria in Christchurch

Are you in search of the best pizzeria in Christchurch? Now there is a new place to enjoy gourmet pizza, pasta dishes and other great food with friends and family as Pizza Republic has finally launched (formerly Winnie Bagoes Ferrymead). Food, drinks and takeaway menu can be viewed at their website: https://www.pizzarepublic.co.nz/.

Mike and his dedicated staff at Pizza Republic ensure that everyone will experience professionally prepared food and friendly service. The pizzeria serves gourmet pizza and pasta dishes plus a wide range of starters and salads to accommodate other dietary requirements. They aim not only to be the best pizza restaurant but a favourite family-friendly restaurant where families and friends can gather at their private function rooms that can be booked for all occasions.

The website focuses on three main areas: functions and events; food and drink; and loyalty rewards.

Functions and Events

Head to Pizza Republic to host a birthday party, wedding, anniversary or corporate event. The best pizza restaurant in Christchurch has different room types to accommodate both small and large groups. Menus can be tailored from their wide selection of food and beverages but there are also set menus to wow the guests.

Food and Drink

Pizza Republic is more than just the best place for handmade pizza in Christchurch. The family-friendly restaurant offers great choices of food and drinks in their menu items. Enjoy gourmet pizza, pasta, salads and other snacks that are made from scratch and locally sourced ingredients. The best selling pizzas can be enjoyed both dining in or takeaway.

Loyalty Rewards

Enjoy the sweet treats from dining with your family and friends at Pizza Republic. Loyal customers are rewarded with points in every visit at the family-friendly restaurant in Ferrymead. Get vouchers that can be used towards the next meal at the pizzeria. Earn more points when you dine on Tuesdays with their Triple Point Tuesday deal. Sign up, earn points and enjoy your bonus.

Pizza Republic is located in Ferrymead, Christchurch.

For more information on Pizza Republic and their gourmet pizza and pasta dishes, check out: https://www.pizzarepublic.co.nz/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pizza Republic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 