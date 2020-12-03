Te Whata Storehouse Of Iwi Data Welcomed By Stats NZ

Te Whata – an online storehouse of data designed to make iwi data more relevant, accessible and useful for iwi needs – has been welcomed by Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive, Mark Sowden.

“I’m delighted to see Te Whata in action – it is ground-breaking and easy to use,” Mr Sowden said today.

The development of Te Whata has been resourced by Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa under the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement with the Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG) and Te Kāhui Raraunga Charitable Trust.

“I would like to congratulate the Data ILG and Te Kāhui Raraunga Charitable Trust on the recent launch of Te Whata,” Mr Sowden said. “It’s clear that a huge amount of hard work, innovation, and thought leadership has gone into building this exciting tool.

“The platform provides iwi with access to data and insights that are relevant to their own contexts, enabling Māori to see themselves in the data better.”

