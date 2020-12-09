Construction Forges Ahead, But Services Lag Behind In Wake Of COVID-19

Construction industry sales in the September 2020 quarter were up almost 9 percent compared with the same quarter last year, despite the impact of COVID-19 in the first half of the year, Stats NZ said today.

In contrast, sales for many industries servicing tourism and travel were still lagging well behind levels seen last year.

Border restrictions were imposed in March 2020, cutting off international tourism, and all non-essential businesses closed temporarily in the June 2020 quarter, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Construction industry sales in the September quarter were well ahead of the same period last year, shrugging off the sharp drop in the June quarter,” business statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

Visit our website to read this news story, information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

