Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Credit Card Holders Could Be Facing A $247 Million 'Loyalty Tax'

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 8:06 am
Press Release: Finder

Kiwi credit card holders could be overpaying millions of dollars in interest over the next two years unless they switch to a lower rate, according to Finder, a financial research and credit card comparison website in New Zealand.

A new nationally representative Finder survey of 1,478 New Zealand credit card owners has revealed that the majority of cardholders (72%) – equivalent to almost 2 million people – have been with their credit provider for at least 5 years.

A Finder analysis of the latest RBNZ card data found that credit card owners are paying $247 million more in interest than they could be, with the average monthly credit card spend at $1,172.

According to the RBNZ, there are currently more than 2.7 million credit card holders in New Zealand, with the average credit card interest rate currently at 19.4%.

In comparison, the lowest rate available on Finder NZ is currently 9.95% (not including promotional rates).

If all of these loyal customers are on the average interest rate of 19.4%, and they switched to a low rate card, they could save over $247 million in interest over the next 2 years.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand, said that loyalty doesn’t always pay off when it comes to credit cards.

“If you’ve been with your credit card provider for a number of years and haven’t reviewed your rate, there’s a good chance you’re paying more interest than you could be elsewhere.

“By switching to a more competitive offer, you can lock in immediate savings.

“As we wrap up 2020, now is a good time to reassess your banking products and get on the financial front foot for the new year,” McHugh said.

McHugh said that for credit card holders who accrue festive debt during Christmas, a balance transfer can help them to pay it off quicker.

“They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most expensive, with many people relying on their credit card to get by.

“A balance transfer allows you to move existing debt from one card over to a new credit card with a 0% introductory interest rate for up to 6 months, or a low rate for the life of the balance.

“By paying low or no interest on your balance for a set period of time, you may be able to pay your festive debt off a lot faster than you otherwise would.

“As with any type of credit card product, fees and limits may apply, so it’s important to check the terms and conditions before signing up,” McHugh said.

Methodology

  • This study was designed by Finder and conducted by Qualtrics, a SAP company.
  • The online Finder survey was conducted using a nationally representative survey sample of 1,478 New Zealand credit card holders.
  • Credit card interest was calculated using RBNZ data, and was based on the difference between the interest earned on the average purchase with the average rate over two years (19.40%), and the interest earned on the average purchase with the lowest rate on Finder NZ over two years (9.95%).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 