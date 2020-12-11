Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today.

In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent nationally, after rising by a similar amount in both September and October.

“Since the end of the rent freeze, there has been a mixed picture for rental prices of new tenancies in different parts of the country,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said. “Rents are up in some regions, but down in others.”

