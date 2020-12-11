Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whanganui Tourist Spend Up 28 Per Cent

Friday, 11 December 2020, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

As tourism industries in New Zealand’s biggest cities struggle, Whanganui has recorded robust visitor numbers with October’s visitor spend up 28 per cent on 2019.

Whanganui had the second strongest year-to-year result of all of the Regional Tourism Organisations, reporting -1 per cent growth in 2020 while other RTOs experienced up to -26 per cent growth, according to numbers from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The outcome is significant and positive for the region, in a year when borders closed to international visitors and New Zealanders were limited by months of restricted movement, Paul Chaplow Whanganui & Partners’ Strategic Lead Visitor Industries said.

A winter campaign undertaken by Whanganui & Partners helped the district attract tourists at a time when visitors were looking for exciting domestic destinations, Chaplow said, offering crucial support to the visitor industry after lockdown.

“There was a 33 per cent increase in tourism spend for July, 2020 (from the previous year) and there has been an average growth in tourism spend of 21 per cent (July – October, 2020).”

Chaplow said this built on the record breaking 11 per cent increase trend Whanganui had seen over summer.

Tourism New Zealand has been running a broader domestic campaign titled ‘Do something new, New Zealand’ which is helping drive domestic travel, Chaplow said. With the overseas market no longer an option, many New Zealanders are looking for new experiences and places to visit.

“Our own marketing on top of this has helped lift the Whanganui region into the consideration set for potential visitors.”

As travellers turn to Google for inspiration, Chaplow said the agency’s decision to provide a ‘Google My Business’ workshop to assist local businesses to lift their Google profile had been beneficial. Whanganui & Partners had also audited and improved Whanganui’s broader Google presence.

“The search engine is a resource that is more valuable than ever,” Chaplow said. “Ninety per cent of travellers use Google in their decision making.”

Whanganui & Partners’ summer tourism campaign has been launched with fresh images and its engagement was being closely monitored. “This will be fine-tuned and updated as we move through summer.”

International travellers usually account for about 20 per cent of summer visitor numbers, and the agency is focused on helping local operators capture as much of the domestic market as possible to help offset the loss of international tourists.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 