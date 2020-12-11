Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Support For Hospitality Industry To Build Skills And Keep People In Jobs

Friday, 11 December 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

A pilot training programme will offer up to 200 hospitality workers the opportunity to train and upskill while still employed and help lift the skill level of New Zealand's hospitality workforce.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has partnered with Hospitality New Zealand (HNZ) and Restaurant Association of New Zealand (RANZ) to deliver the pilot, helping people upskill, and gain industry certifications and training.

Launching this month, the Springboard pilot runs through to June 2021. If successful, there will be opportunities for further investment and training.

HNZ and RANZ will each administer the pilot for their members, with a focus on regions most affected by Covid-19, regional seasonal pressures and skills shortages. Each organisation's members, hospitality business owners, will need to apply for their employees to participate in the programme. To be eligible, the employees must be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents.

Springboard includes training costs and a wage supplement for up to 10 hours a week to help pay employee wages while they're training. Employers will need to ensure their employees are able to be released from work to participate in the training.

Amanda Nicolle, Director of Industry Partnership, Ministry Social Development says, "We're pleased to partner with Hospitality New Zealand and Restaurant Association New Zealand and pilot the Springboard programme, supporting training across the country and helping keep people employed."

"Partnerships like this mean we can support New Zealand businesses to keep operating and support Kiwis to upskill and build a career."

Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand, Julie White, says "The Springboard programme will assist in rebuilding our sector's workforce for the future. This unique co-designed approach by MSD and industry will help our members engage and retain employees."

Chief Executive of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, Marisa Bidois, says "This is an opportunity to build skills pathways and sustainability of jobs in our sector along with addressing long-term skills shortages and provide opportunities for at-risk employees."

Bidois and White agree that Springboard will offer employees the best opportunity to keep or secure a job within the sector.

