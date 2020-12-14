Top Law Firm Named National Leader For Gender Diversity And Inclusion

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ leadership towards greater gender diversity and gender initiatives in the legal profession was again recognised at the Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards 2020, with the firm taking out the award for New Zealand Firm of the Year for Gender Diversity for the fourth year in a row.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ Chief Executive, Andrew Poole said: "We are enormously proud to be recognised once again for our commitment to diversity and gender equality.

"Diversity and inclusiveness, particularly respecting individuality, are at the heart of our firm’s values and culture.

"We’re committed to being the law firm of choice for New Zealand’s leading businesses, and have found that the power diversity brings, combined with a culture of collaboration, sets us apart."

The Women in Business Law Awards celebrate the advancement of women in the legal industry in the Asia-Pacific region, with firms from New Zealand, Australia and greater Asia competing to take top honours. The awards recognise the best initiatives for gender diversity, innovation, mentoring, work-life balance, pro bono work and talent management.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts has a longstanding commitment to progress gender equality and has a number of programmes that mentor and support women in law.

© Scoop Media

