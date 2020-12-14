Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sky Tower Welcomes Weta Workshop Unleashed To SkyCity

Monday, 14 December 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

To celebrate the opening of Weta Workshop Unleashed and welcome the attraction to SkyCity, tonight and tomorrow night the Sky Tower will be lit to resemble a psychedelic lava lamp.

Inside the paint-splattered walls of Unleashed, fantastical worlds are brought to life with resident monsters, galactic robots, and widely realistic giants. It’s Workshop wizardry.

Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ahearne says SkyCity is delighted to welcome Weta Workshop Unleashed to the SkyCity family.

“This experience is next level; you’ll lose yourself in the worlds of horror, sci-fi and fantasy while navigating enchanting environments, discombobulating displays and interactive technologies.

“It is true workshop wizardry, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience that,” says Ahearne.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

