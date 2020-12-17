2020 Construction Sector Progress Report Shows Benefits Of Accord

The 2020 Construction Sector Progress Report, published today, shows the Construction Sector Accord has helped maintain a viable sector throughout COVID-19 and is enabling transformation of the sector to meet long-term challenges.

“It goes without saying that 2020 has posed unprecedented challenges for New Zealand and our construction industry. The economic, physical and mental health impacts of COVID-19 have been significant,” says Accord Co-Chair Chris Bunny.

“However, the 2020 Construction Sector Progress Report has highlighted that the collaboration between government and industry has been critical in getting us through this tumultuous year.”

The Construction Sector Accord is a genuine partnership between industry and government that is working to fix many of the issues and challenges facing the construction sector.

“Prior to the Accord’s formation, there was no forum that brought together construction sector leaders and no clear vision for the future of the sector,” says Chris.

“During Alert Level 4, we could have seen competition and cost-cutting to protect self-interests, and policy decisions and support packages not being tested with industry. This would have meant worse outcomes from COVID-19 for all parties.

“Fortunately, we do have the Accord – we acted as a platform to provide coordinated leadership and collaboration between government and industry. We acted with urgency to help protect and support the sector and its workers. It’s a great example of the good that can happen when industry and government come together for a shared cause. The support from senior industry stakeholders, government and Ministers was incredibly valuable.”

Through the Accord, the building and construction sector benefited from health and safety standards for operating at Alert Levels 2 and above; numerous pieces of procurement and contract management guidance; a new Contract Partnering Agreement; and the release of the Rapid Mobilisation Models and accompanying Playbook.

While dealing with the immediate impacts of COVID-19, the Accord has also been enabling transformation of the sector to meet long-term challenges and support resilience in the new COVID-19 environment.

“We made some good progress this year, despite the challenges of COVID,” says Accord Co-Chair Peter Reidy.

“We launched our first Beacon Project to showcase transformative innovation and leading practices; we launched our Towards High Performance webinar series in collaboration with partner organisations; we developed a Contract Partnering Agreement to help public and private parties embrace Accord principles and behaviours; and we partnered with Engineering NZ and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to lead the establishment of a panel of approved Engineers to the Contract.

“We can be proud of what we have achieved this year together – and now we have to continue on this path. As government and agencies continue to drive an ambitious construction and infrastructure programme, our role in supporting a collaborative, high-performing sector will be crucial. We need to act with collective responsibility to embed the change we want to see in the sector.

“As we look towards 2021, we need to build on the successes of 2020 and continue our momentum in transforming the sector to create a high performing construction sector for a better New Zealand.”

To watch the Accord’s webinar on lessons learnt and reflections from 2020, visit the Accord website

