New Forests Appoints Adrian Williams As CFO

Sydney-based investment management firm New Forests has appointed Adrian Williams as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) commencing in January 2021.

Mr Williams, a Certified Practising Accountant (CPA), has over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting in both Australian and international organisations. He was most recently Acting Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of AMP Capital, where he oversaw $200 billion of real assets and listed investment portfolios.

New Forests’ Chief Executive Officer, David Brand, says Mr Williams will bring a wealth of knowledge to the company’s senior leadership team as it prepares to grow over the coming decade.

“We are really pleased to have Adrian join us. He has tremendous experience and capacity in supporting the growth of an asset management business like New Forests.

“He is also strongly aligned to our aspirations related to sustainability and expanding the role of forests in helping address climate change, supporting the transition to a circular bioeconomy, and supporting economic development in rural communities,” says Mr Brand.

Throughout his career, Adrian has led large finance teams with a focus on team development. He has significant experience in strategy, systems change, and sustainability, and is also actively involved in supporting Indigenous employment and the arts.

As CFO of New Forests, Mr Williams will oversee funds management accounting, corporate accounting, strategic planning, and business management.

Mr Williams says, “I am excited to be joining New Forests and feel a strong sense of alignment with the business and its vision and mission for the forestry sector.

“New Forests has set the standard in terms of ESG and sustainability and combines that with a strategic plan that is well suited to the needs of both the planet and investors.

“There are significant opportunities for investment and growth as the world adapts to a low carbon future, and I believe that New Forests is uniquely positioned to play an important role in both shaping and contributing to this change.

“For myself, New Forests represents an opportunity to ‘join the dots’ on my corporate experience, community involvement, and social impact endeavours.

“The 2020s will be a decade where high standards and action are needed, and being at the heart of this change is a challenge I am looking forward to with much anticipation.”

New Forests manages approximately $6.6 billion in funds across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and the United States on behalf of a range of institutional investment clients. The firm specialises in sustainable forestry, conservation, and rural land investments and has grown substantially over the past 15 years since it was founded.

