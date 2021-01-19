New Integrated Devonport-Auckland CBD Ferry-bus Service To Provide Increased Frequency And Reliability

Fullers360 introduces more services with planned 20-minute peak sailing timetable

From Monday, 25 January 2021, North Shore commuters who travel on the Devonport to Auckland CBD ferry network will experience a new and improved 20-minute extended peak commuter schedule with extra services. The new timetable introduced by Fullers360 will provide a more resilient service that will increase current capacity by 30% and includes an extended peak window which spans 7 hours across the morning and afternoon.

The new 20-minute ferry timetable aligns with Auckland Transport’s revised Devonport Bus Timetable, meaning North Shore communities who rely on the service will benefit from the best possible customer experience from a network perspective.

Developed in collaboration with Auckland Transport and the Devonport – Takapuna Local Board, Fullers360’s new 20-minute frequency will operate with an extended commuter window from 7am – 10am and 4pm – 8pm on weekdays and replaces the temporary mixed 15-minute and 30-minute service in service since July last year.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne says planning for a 20-minute ferry cycle began mid last year, involving consultation with and input from local authorities and the community, and is the optimal outcome as passenger numbers continue to recover following the impacts of COVID-19.

“We are committed to providing Devonport with a world-class ferry service and the 20-minute timetable with an extended window for peak commute times will contribute to an effective and resilient transport network. This will give our customers greater certainty and efficiency for both the ferry and connecting transport services. The timetable factors in changing commuter travel patterns and trends due to COVID-19, the evolving water space and increased congestion, and ongoing construction in the Downtown Auckland ferry basin,” says Horne.

The 20-minute schedule also keeps step with consumer trends which has seen an increase in use of bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters, which require additional time to manage loading and unloading vessels in peak travel times.

“Equally, we must plan well for the future as the economy continues to recover - the new timetable future proofs the service. As the local population grows and commuter volumes increase, this timetable provides for a seamless transition to a 10-minute frequency, without changing the service structure. A 15-minute schedule doesn’t allow for this,” says Horne.

Gareth Willis, Auckland Transport’s manager of ferry services, says the increased ferry frequency is great to see.

“The addition of these extra services, operated by Fullers360, are an important step towards helping public transport and the city continue its recovery from COVID-19. Along with the introduction of Ferry Fare Integration in 2020, these services will provide additional choices for people to travel to and from Devonport, from the City Centre and beyond.

We encourage everyone to try public transport over the coming weeks, and to experience the many things that Auckland has to offer over this summer period.”

“Delivering exemplary reliability and punctuality levels is a critical measure for our team, and we strongly believe the 20-minute timetable allows us to do this within a dynamic operating environment. Despite COVID-19, we are striving to deliver on our vision for the Hauraki Gulf - to scale up our services for treasured destinations such as Devonport, for Aucklanders and visitors alike,” adds Horne.

The timetable changes will become operational on Monday 25th January to align with additional changes to ferry services across the network as announced by Auckland Transport in 2020.



The new Fullers360 Devonport-Auckland CBD timetable can be viewed here: https://fullers.co.nz/customer-updates/customer-updates/smooth-sailing-for-devonport-service-in-2021-with-more-sailings-added/

