Air New Zealand Adds Extra Capacity For Waitangi Day Weekend

Air New Zealand has added capacity to its domestic network over Waitangi Day weekend as the airline continues to see strong demand from customers exploring Aotearoa throughout the summer months.

More than 7,300 seats have been added on the domestic network for Waitangi weekend with additional seats on routes to and from Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Kerikeri, Napier, Nelson, Tauranga, Wellington, Whangarei and Queenstown. These extra seats are a result of upgauging some flights from ATR to A320 aircraft for some ports, as well as 76 additional one-way flights.

Northland in particular sees the most demand, with 1,110 seats on the airline’s Auckland-Kerikeri and Auckland-Whangarei routes as customers head to Waitangi to mark the weekend.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says she’s pleased to offer more options for customers as they head away for the long weekend.

“We continue to see strong demand across our domestic network and it’s fantastic to be able to put on additional flying to our regions – particularly to Kerikeri and Whangarei.

“We’re committed to keeping New Zealanders connected and steady demand has seen us add capacity wherever possible, making seats available at lower fares for our customers.”

Customers are encouraged to get in early to take advantage of lowest fares. Naturally, Northland routes are selling out fast, and demand is higher for travel at certain times of the day, for example first thing in the morning. By flying at different times of the day, customers will find more fare options available.

