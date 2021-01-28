Strong And Growing Māori Economy

The Māori economy is integral to the economic ecosystem of Aotearoa, with business activity, employment, and assets across a wide range of industries and sectors, a report produced by Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL) in partnership with Te Pūtea Matua – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has found.

Te Ōhanga Māori 2018, released today, paints a picture of the Māori economy in 2018, showing far-reaching business activities, a diverse asset base, and a growing workforce with growing skills.

“Māori are still a key player in primary sector, but the asset base is increasingly diversified,” said BERL Chief Economist, Hillmarè Schulze. This expansion across sectors improves resilience to economic shocks and influences.”

Traci Houpapa, Chair of FOMA, the Federation of Māori Authorities, noted the emphasis on the new skills and experiences required for the Māori labour force. “Having the right skills for the future is fundamental to the continued success of Māori and of Aotearoa. So, it’s great to see the huge growth in skills in Māori workers and entrepreneurs.”

Māori are a young population and growing fast. There are over 100,000 more Māori in the workforce today than there were eight years ago. We are a significant part of the current and future workforce of Aotearoa.”

This report will inform and support iwi, Māori, businesses, and the Government in its decision making about the future development and wellbeing of Māori and Aotearoa.

“Any description of the Māori economy needs to go beyond Te Tiriti settlements,” Hillmarè said. Many businesses and trusts existed before the beginning of the settlement processes, producing goods and delivering services. Māori employers, entrepreneurs, and employees are in every industry and every sector, generating wealth and wellbeing.”

BERL is a privately owned New Zealand company providing economic analysis and advice to both public and private sector clients for over 60 years. Independent and authoritative, BERL specialises in strategic economic development regionally, nationally, and with respect to the Māori economy.

You can find a copy of the report here on the BERL website or here on the Reserve Bank website.

© Scoop Media

