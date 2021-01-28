Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong And Growing Māori Economy

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: BERL

The Māori economy is integral to the economic ecosystem of Aotearoa, with business activity, employment, and assets across a wide range of industries and sectors, a report produced by Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL) in partnership with Te Pūtea Matua – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has found.

Te Ōhanga Māori 2018, released today, paints a picture of the Māori economy in 2018, showing far-reaching business activities, a diverse asset base, and a growing workforce with growing skills.

“Māori are still a key player in primary sector, but the asset base is increasingly diversified,” said BERL Chief Economist, Hillmarè Schulze. This expansion across sectors improves resilience to economic shocks and influences.”

Traci Houpapa, Chair of FOMA, the Federation of Māori Authorities, noted the emphasis on the new skills and experiences required for the Māori labour force. “Having the right skills for the future is fundamental to the continued success of Māori and of Aotearoa. So, it’s great to see the huge growth in skills in Māori workers and entrepreneurs.”

Māori are a young population and growing fast. There are over 100,000 more Māori in the workforce today than there were eight years ago. We are a significant part of the current and future workforce of Aotearoa.”

This report will inform and support iwi, Māori, businesses, and the Government in its decision making about the future development and wellbeing of Māori and Aotearoa.

“Any description of the Māori economy needs to go beyond Te Tiriti settlements,” Hillmarè said. Many businesses and trusts existed before the beginning of the settlement processes, producing goods and delivering services. Māori employers, entrepreneurs, and employees are in every industry and every sector, generating wealth and wellbeing.”

BERL is a privately owned New Zealand company providing economic analysis and advice to both public and private sector clients for over 60 years. Independent and authoritative, BERL specialises in strategic economic development regionally, nationally, and with respect to the Māori economy.

You can find a copy of the report here on the BERL website or here on the Reserve Bank website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BERL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Rose By 1.9 Percentage Points In The Third Quarter Of 2020

OECD area employment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points in the third quarter of 2020, but remained 2.5 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level The OECD area [1] employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – rose ... More>>

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 