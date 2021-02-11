Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Reaction, Increased Regulatory Action And Legislative Change Ahead

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

Continued responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, greater regulatory action and adjustments to legislation will all shape the litigation landscape in the year ahead. These are among the predictions made by MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ leading dispute resolution team in its Litigation Forecast 2021.

Partner and co-leader of the national law firm’s Dispute Resolution team, Andrew Horne says that there are more challenges to come across New Zealand’s litigation landscape.

"Class actions, climate change and increasing pressure on directors were emerging big litigation risks before COVID-19 came along. While these issues demand continued attention, COVID-19 has forced other issues to the top of the agenda," says Andrew Horne.

"For example, many companies and directors are experiencing ‘shock’ D&O premium increases that in some instances have been many times multiples of their previous year’s premiums.

"New Zealand is experiencing better than expected economic conditions, thanks mainly to Government stimuli, low interest rates and regulator responses. However, there is a cautious approach and people are wondering about a potential ‘bubble effect’ for good reason."

Following immediate responses by regulators as the country entered the first COVID-19 lockdown, regulators are continuing with both education and enforcement activity says Partner Jane Standage.

"Regulators have sent clear signals that their expectations are high, and that ‘bedding in’ periods are now over in a number of key areas, particularly so for governance, culture and conduct, and issues that could compromise New Zealand’s reputation as one of the world’s best places to do business," says Jane Standage.

Predictions for 2021

the Financial Markets Authority continuing to focus on governance and culture while taking an active enforcement role around anti-money laundering breaches, where regulatory tolerance for non-compliance is decreasing;

the progression of WorkSafe’s prosecution of three directors of a person conducting a business or undertaking associated with the ownership of Whakaari/White Island bringing a renewed focus on officer compliance with due diligence duty;

the Privacy Commissioner working with other regulators to ensure that agencies meet their privacy obligations and are both cyber-secure and resilient;

the Commerce Commission being particularly active, including around environmental claims, pricing representations and enforcing limits on the fees and interest that can be charged on high-cost consumer credit contracts. It will also continue to increase awareness of cartel conduct ahead of criminal sanctions from April this year; and

regulators advancing investigations and enforcement into corporate misconduct.

Read MinterEllisonRuddWatts' Litigation Forecast 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Minter Ellison Rudd Watts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 