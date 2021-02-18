Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Popular Waikato Container House On The Market For Sale

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A Waikato container house that’s captured the attention of international media and has more than 5,000 followers on its Facebook page has been placed on the market for sale.

Interior 32 Ranby Road, Ohaupo

Waikato-man David Wade began documenting his journey to design, construct and complete a dream home built around a dozen steel shipping containers, however, did not imagine amassing such global attention.

“The home’s unique design and elevated position above the Waikato countryside have drawn interest from as far away as France, America and the United Kingdom,” Mr Wade says.

The property is offered for sale by auction at 12pm on 25 February 2021 (unless sold prior).

Comprising four bedrooms plus a home gymnasium, multiple living zones, and an office; the main house utilises 12-shipping containers for its skeleton which spans 320sqm (more or less) over two levels.

“The home features a separate laundry, multiple living spaces and 140sqm (more or less) of internally accessible garaging with parking for up to six vehicles,” says Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Angela Finnigan, who is marketing the property for sale.

“The large garage lends itself to use for a home-based business,” she adds.

Sitting on an elevated 6,221sqm (more or less) site with terraced landscaping and a sprawling green outlook to Lake Rotomanuka, the property features a separate cottage adjacent to the main home, as well as a luxurious infinity-style saltwater swimming pool.

“The 69sqm (more or less) two-bedroom cottage has two bathrooms and served as accommodation for the owner and his family while the main house was under construction,” Ms Finnigan says.

“Since completion, the cottage has been a great asset in terms of rental income,” she adds.

Beginning the groundwork in October 2016 with final completion in 2019, Mr Wade was inspired by a similar project in northern Maine dubbed ‘The Adriance House’ by American architect Adam Kalkin

“Drawing inspiration from the Maine container house, the owner has tastefully utilised steel shipping containers for support, with black steel and glass enveloping the home and a striking gallery stairway interlinking the second level,” Ms Finnigan says.

“The Waikato container house has been meticulously finished with entirely bespoke details which showcase a seamless blend of industrial elegance, altogether providing an upscale family home,” she adds.

“Well-proportioned living spaces pair with high ceilings to create an instant impression with natural light in abundance, serving to passively warm polished concrete flooring through double-glazed windows.”

“The stylish kitchen with bountiful storage and a discreet scullery leads out to the dining area, framed by a glass and black steel retractable door effortlessly able to glide upward to link the home’s interior with its alfresco areas.”

“Rolling hillside sits beyond the large deck, in-ground swimming pool and terraced landscaping to create a serene setting from which to relax and unwind,” Ms Finnigan says.

“Family and friends have been the heart of our home,” says owner David Wade.

“The big open spaces offer a year-round ambience from which to entertain, and we have spent many happy occasions here hosting summer barbeques, drinking cocktails by the pool and long lunching to the backdrop of the lake and surrounding countryside,” he adds.

“The home’s little details have made all the difference,” he adds.

“Features like the cosy wood burner, large rainwater tanks, infinity gas and retracting living room door have made living here a dream come true.”

Positioned to take advantage of its north-facing rural outlook, the home is also an easy commute to schooling and amenities with Hamilton Airport, the Waikato Hospital and Ohaupo Village nearby.

Relocating to New Zealand from England more than a decade ago, Mr Wade says he decided to build his dream home in Waikato as it is ‘central yet sprawling’, offering employment opportunities and proximity to parks, leisure destinations and both the east and west coasts.

The auction for the property at 32 Ranby Road, Ohaupo (unless sold prior) will take place at 12pm on Thursday 25 February 2021 at Bayleys’ Hamilton offices, 96 Ulster Street, Hamilton.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 