Gallagher Bassett Recognised With Best Service Provider Excellence Award

Gallagher Bassett (GB) New Zealand is delighted to have been acknowledged with the Best Service Provider Excellence Award at the first ever Insurance Business New Zealand Awards.

Defining excellence in the insurance profession, the Insurance Business New Zealand Awards recognises “the achievements of insurance teams and leaders over the incredibly challenging past 12 months”.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognised for an Excellence Award in the Service Provider of the Year category,” said Craig Furness, GB New Zealand Managing Director.

“The technology and people within our business combine to allow us to deliver great outcomes to our insurer, employer, government and broker clients and partners,” he said.

Combined with the flexibility to develop tailored solutions for individual clients, GB is the only TPA provider in New Zealand with the benefit of best-practice global experience.

“This is a great endorsement for the work that our team does to help our clients to deliver a great claims experience for their customers,” concluded Megan Ferguson, Chief Operation Officer – GB New Zealand.

Gallagher Bassett is a global leader in the insurance industry and the largest TPA in the ANZ market, delivering best-practice claims management solutions for all lines of insurance. Gallagher Bassett optimises supply chains and partners with insurers to enhance their brand, values and systems to improve customer service and drive cost and operational efficiencies.

