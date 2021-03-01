Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parcel Pirates: One In Eight Kiwis Have Had A Package Stolen From Their Home

Monday, 1 March 2021, 7:44 am
Finder

News highlights:

  • 13% of respondents have had a parcel stolen in the last 12 months
  • More than a third (37%) of parcel theft victims said the value exceeded $100
  • Simple ways to protect yourself against parcel theft

1 March 2021, Sydney, Australia – Thousands of Kiwis have fallen victim to so-called “parcel pirates” over the past year according to new research by Finder, a financial research and comparison site in New Zealand.

A new, nationally representative Finder survey of 1,501 New Zealanders aged 18 and above has revealed that 13% of respondents – equivalent to more than 478,000 people – have had a parcel stolen in the last 12 months.

Of those who have had a package stolen*, 60% said their parcel was worth over $50, while more than a third (37%) said the value exceeded $100.

This comes as NZ Post data revealed that 53% of New Zealanders are now shopping online.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand, urged Kiwis to protect themselves by rethinking their delivery arrangements.

“Many of us have become accustomed to online shopping during the pandemic but with life returning to a new kind of normal, we’ve been spending less time at home.

“To keep your online orders safe from thieves, make a note of the estimated delivery date so you know roughly when to be expecting your package.

“If you’re not going to be home, make alternative arrangements for your deliveries.

“Requesting a signature on delivery, installing a doorbell camera or leaving instructions for your courier to drop your delivery in a secure location or at your local post office can all help to minimise the risk of theft,” McHugh said.

According to NZ Post data, December 2020 online spending was up 17% compared to the previous year, making it the biggest December ever.

McHugh reminded Kiwis that as online shopping becomes increasingly more common we do risk exposing ourselves to more of this type of crime.

“Sadly, these parcel pirates are opportunistic and the temptation of all these extra online deliveries proves irresistible for some.

“For many, shopping online is not only more convenient but more economical with online discount codes meaning consumers can often avoid paying full price.

“Protecting yourself from parcel theft doesn’t mean you have to cut back on online shopping, as long as you’re keeping track of the orders you have coming,” McHugh said.

*198/1,501 respondents say that they have had a package stolen in the last 12 months

Methodology

  • This study was designed by Finder and conducted by data and insights business, Pureprofile.
  • The online Finder survey was conducted using a nationally representative survey sample of 1,501 New Zealanders aged 18 and above.
  • Of those who were surveyed 198/1,500 (13%) admitted to having a package stolen.
  • National population figure used is 3,682,899 (total over 18), courtesy of Stats NZ.

Simple ways to protect yourself against parcel theft:

Request to sign on delivery.

This way, the courier or delivery person will only be able to leave your parcel if you or someone you live with has signed for your parcel – it won’t sit on your doorstep unattended.

Get items delivered to your workplace.

If you’re no longer working from home and work in a secure building, order parcels delivered to your work address instead of your home one.

Add delivery instructions.

You may want to ask that the delivery person leaves your packages around the back or side of your home so they’re out of view from the street.

