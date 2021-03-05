Large Lifestyle Block For Sale Offers Best Of Both Worlds At Urban/rural Verge

A large home on an expansive lifestyle block for sale right on Manukau City’s residential boundary is being hailed for offering the best of both worlds for owner-occupiers or investors.

The freehold property at 160 Redoubt Road, Flat Bush, consists of a five-bedroom home and office set amid more than 8,000 square metres of elevated land with mature trees, open space and outstanding north-facing views.

Yet it sits just across the road from a suburban residential zone where sites are typically a fraction of the size – and is about five minutes’ drive from the Manukau city centre.

“It’s quite unusual to have the opportunity to buy such a substantial rural lifestyle block within such close striking distance of major urban amenities,” said Ian McGowan of Bayleys Real Estate.

“This property’s positioning immediately to the east of the urban/rural interface is attracting keen interest from potential buyers who recognise that it genuinely offers the best of both worlds.”

The freehold land and buildings at 160 Redoubt Road, Flat Bush, are now being marketed for sale by way of a tender closing on 16 March (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Mr McGowan and fellow salesperson Alan Haydock said the approximately 8,094-square metre site contained a dwelling/office of some 230 square metres.

“The single-level brick-and-tile dwelling was built around the 1950s. It has a tiled balcony extending across the northern face, which overlooks outstanding, wide-ranging views stretching as far as Rangitoto Island,” Mr McGowan said.



Internally, the building includes an entrance foyer, two lounges, a dining area, kitchen, office, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry.



“The structure features concrete/timber foundations, timber flooring, painted brick exterior cladding, aluminium and timber window joinery, plaster-board internal linings and a cement tile roof,” said Mr McGowan.

The kitchen and bathrooms incorporated a range of original fixtures and fittings, and a new owner would have the opportunity to add value through a general refurbishment of the property.

The presence of high-tension power lines would impact some buyers, he said.

Mr McGowan said the Redoubt Road property had attracted strong early interest from residential property investors, some of whom were also exploring additional income potential from the land. The site could also suit owner-occupiers and add-value investors, he said.

Located at the north-eastern corner of the intersection of Redoubt and Hilltop roads, the site for sale is zoned Rural – Countryside Living under Auckland Council’s unitary plan.

Mr Haydock said this zoning provided for rural lifestyle living which was generally closer to urban Auckland or rural and coastal towns.

The building was previously used as a residential care facility by a charitable trust, Mr Haydock said.



Some commercial-type activities could also be possible, subject to gaining resource consent approvals. Buyers might explore possibilities including the likes of a garden centre, veterinary clinic, animal breeding or boarding facility, or storage facilities, he said.

Mr Haydock said that properties to the lifestyle block’s west – zoned Residential - Mixed Housing Suburban – were family homes typically ranging in value between $1 million and $1.5 million. To the east were other lifestyle blocks which generally sold for $1.5 million to $4 million.

“Opposite the property on Redoubt Road is the entrance to Totara Park, a large recreational area full of bush and farm walks and trails, which in turn leads into the Auckland Botanic Gardens,” Mr Haydock said.

The property’s rural feel belied its proximity to key urban amenities and transport links. “About 2.5 kilometres to the west lie Westfield Manukau City, Rainbow’s End, Manukau Institute of Technology, and the restaurants, bars and extensive commercial services of Manukau City Centre,” said Mr Haydock.

“The junction of the Southern and Southwestern motorways is within a five-minute drive of the Redoubt Road site, offering convenient links to Auckland’s CBD and across the region.”

