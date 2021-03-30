Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gloworm Earns International Praise For Their Mountain Bike Lights

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Gloworm Lights

Auckland-based Gloworm has garnered worldwide praise for their range of mountain bike lights. With humble beginnings, Gloworm was founded by local mountain bike and outdoor enthusiasts Bruce Davey and Vaggelis Monogyios.

Recognizing a need for a lighting solution that was durable, lightweight and affordable to everyday consumers, the pair set out to create a mountain bike light that ticked all the boxes.

“As keen riders ourselves, we were constantly trying new equipment and accessories”, says co-founder Bruce Davey. “We found the lights available at the time very frustrating. It was either too bulky and performed poorly or was exorbitantly expensive. There was just no middle ground”.

“When set out to create our range of Gloworm MTB lights, we knew we wanted to create a product that could tick all these boxes and marry together durability, performance and style at a reasonable price point”.

Their idea has paid off, and recently Gloworm Lights have attracted coverage from several high-profile mountain biking publications. Some have even labelling Gloworm as the best mountain bike lights for value and versatility – not bad for a little old kiwi business.

Red Bull listed Gloworm as one of their 5 best lights for MTBs, praising the Gloworm X2 Adventure for its easy-use, quality and value. Echoing these praises was popular international mountain bike publication, Pinkbike.com.

Pinkbike.com placed Gloworm among their picks for their 7 best mountain bike lights noting the Gloworm X2 Adventure’s versatility. “An excellent choice for a versatile light set-up that works on both handlebars and the helmet”, said tester Daniel Sapp.

These sentiments were echoed by many other online publications, including Crankjoy.com, Singletracks.com and Bikeradar.com.

“It’s been awesome seeing our product receive such high praise from these big-name mountain biking publications”, says Davey.

“When we started out, it was our goal to position ourselves as a world-leading brand in the MTB lighting industry. It feels good knowing our product is being well received by riders all over the world”.

This year, Gloworm celebrates its 10th anniversary. Davey says they will commemorate this milestone with the release of a highly anticipated new product.

“Just wait until they see what’s coming next!”, laughs Davey.

 

