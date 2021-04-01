The Wait Is Over - Christchurch's Newest Multi-millionaire Claims Their Prize

The search for Christchurch’s missing Lotto NZ millionaire is over. The winner of the $5.2 million Powerball prize has come forward to claim their prize – eight days after winning the life-changing amount.

As speculation swirled about why the prize had not been claimed – the winner was completely unaware that his yellow ticket was the luckiest ticket in town.

The Christchurch man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his ticket from Hornby Mall Lotto as part of his usual routine.

While he had been in the habit of buying a Dip ticket, he’d always played Powerball number ten. But for this draw, he had a change of heart and decided to play Powerball number five.

“Powerball number ten wasn’t working for me, so I thought I’d try something different and go straight down the middle and use Powerball number five on a Dip ticket,” he said.

“I always purchase my Lotto tickets from the same place each week, popping in before a draw. I reckon the Lotto lady there is my lucky charm!”

Luck was on his side because it was Powerball number five that made him a multi-millionaire.

When he stopped by the store to check his ticket the lady who originally sold it to him scanned it and they were both pleasantly surprised to find that he was a winner. But he assumed it was a smaller prize.

“The lady directed me to a back room to deliver the good news. I couldn’t believe that I had just won $5.2 million! On my walk home from the Lotto store, I noticed that the world looked brighter, and people seemed happier. I haven’t had much sleep since!”

The man plans to keep working and is looking forward to helping set up his family.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto for the Lotto draw on Saturday 20 March. The $5.2 million prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The man is the eighth person to win big with Powerball so far this year.

Powerball wins in 2021

Date Prize Store Location 2 January $2.8 million The Market Store Twizel $2.8 million Fresh Choice Te Anau Te Anau 6 January $4.5 million Te Aroha Supermarket Te Aroha 20 January $8.5 million Western Heights Foodmarket Rotorua 27 February $22.5 million MyLotto Christchurch 13 March $8.25 million Paper Plus Matamata Matamata 20 March $5.2 million Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch 24 March $4.2 million MyLotto Northland

