AVEVA Previews Industrial AI Assistant In Collaboration With Microsoft At Hannover Messe

New capabilities will transform how industries leverage generative AI to improve efficiency and drive sustainability in performance optimization

AVEVA’s industrial AI assistant on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Fully interoperable capabilities use Microsoft Fabric and new industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT

London, United Kingdom, April 17, 2024 – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, today reinforces collaboration with Microsoft with a preview of its industrial AI assistant, which will be available to view live on the show floor at Hannover Messe next week.

The industrial AI assistant, running on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, is a virtual subject matter expert driving the Industry 5.0 revolution. It represents a paradigm shift in how industrial organizations answer complex questions in mission-critical environments. The time between curiosity and insight is seconds. AVEVA’s AI assistant acts as a virtual expert, simplifying the vast task of extracting insights from scattered data sets to answer complex, multi-stage questions. Industrial teams can take advantage of large language models (LLM) and generative AI through an intuitive interface that leverages AVEVA’s 50+ years of expertise in industrial software and analytics. Security and trust are built in from the ground up. Analytic quality is enhanced by strict engineering prompts and cross-critique methodologies to ensure that the AI assistant’s answers are robust and transparent, referencing sources and citations. To protect data security and ownership, proprietary data is not blended with the LLM or any other third-party sources.

Rob McGreevy, CPO, AVEVA, said: “When designing AI for industrial settings, we are conscious of the huge responsibility that industries bear to deliver safe, secure, and sustainable processes and results. That is why, as we infuse AI capabilities across our portfolio, we always enrich it with domain-specific expertise that recognizes the requirements and rigors associated with industrial settings. Our industrial AI assistant draws on integrated data combined with the highest levels of security and expertise so that customers can confidently interrogate their information in real time. All of this is available and scalable with Microsoft through our CONNECT intelligence platform.”

Together, AVEVA and Microsoft are accelerating the delivery of industrial intelligence, empowering customers to utilize the power of innovation. With Microsoft's solutions and AVEVA's deep industry expertise and software, businesses can capitalize on the power of technology to become more agile, resilient and environmentally sustainable. AVEVA is actively co-innovating with Microsoft. It is among the first industrial independent software vendors to commit to interoperability with Microsoft Fabric and CONNECT (formerly AVEVA Connect).

Sharing more of the detail of the product capabilities, Jim Chappell, Head of AI & Advanced Analytics said: “AVEVA has combined LLM, generative AI (GenAI), and our own patent-pending AI technology to analyze customer data, find issues, and help solve problems. By leveraging the customer’s industrial data and a LLM with the power of AVEVA’s AI capabilities, the user can ask our industrial AI assistant natural language questions with minimal setup required. The user can also ask objective-driven questions which means more complex, multi-step requests can be completed in one single action.”

Matt Kerner, CVP, Microsoft said “Bringing together the AI and cloud capabilities of Microsoft Azure with AVEVA’s expertise in industrial AI has the power to transform how industries can operate at scale. With the intuitive AI assistant interface, it’s easier for operators and executives to benefit from insights, interrogate results and optimize performance.”

AVEVA and Microsoft at Hannover Messe:

From 22-26 April, AVEVA and Microsoft will demonstrate how today’s industries are working with technologies to unify data and insights across their digital ecosystem, enabling deeper sustainability and efficiency.

On Microsoft’s booth, in Hall 17, Stand G06, AVEVA will use a wind turbine example to demonstrate how AVEVA’s industrial AI assistant supports an operator through the entire workflow, from investigating abnormal performance, to identifying the cause and preparing the required maintenance actions. This demonstration, which includes a 3D intelligent digital twin, will showcase AVEVA’s advanced capabilities in facilitating enhanced collaboration and operational efficiency.

Other AVEVA solutions for agile factories on show in Hannover Messe include CONNECT data services and CONNECT.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

