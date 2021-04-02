Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XFai Momentum Leading To Defi Disruption

Friday, 2 April 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Ever since the private sale, XFai has continued to gain in momentum and considerable interest from not only those who wish to use XFai's technology to further strengthen their business interests but also from key players and luminaries within the blockchain industry. Today, the team at XFai is happy to announce that Roger Ver, one of the key early believers of Bitcoin and blockchain technology and the CEO of Bitcoin.com, has partnered with XFai through a strategic investment.

While both XFai's launch method and the DEX Liquidity Oracle are far from the norm, we are glad to witness a wave of support from experts within the field who are knowledgeable about the technical brilliance and also endorse the vision of XFai. The strong show of support from the key industry leaders was further strengthened during the private sale of XFai's native XFIT token, as the private sale witnessed a raise of $3.8 million US dollars within just 12 hours, making the XFai private sale as one of the largest, most successful raises within the recent DeFi ecosystem. We strongly believe that the key driver to XFai's continued success is found in the ability of XFai's Potentializer and DLO (DEX Liquidity Oracle) to fill the ever-increasing gap between the large tokens and the small to mid-cap tokens when it comes to the chances of these tokens being included to reap the benefits of Defi.

"XFai stood out to me due to the potential of their oracle to unlock incredible opportunities in the space. XFai enables actual decentralization by allowing small and mid-cap tokens to finally have a seat at the table. I look forward to watching XFai become a game-changer in the Defi space by providing a solid foundation for future projects to build upon," says Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com

As Mr. Ver has mentioned, XFai is focusing on enabling actual decentralization. We strongly believe that the main driver of true decentralization must begin with inclusiveness that can be transformed into true strength within the market. The upcoming XFai's XFIT Liquidity Generation Event (LGE) on April 8th is thus designed to welcome all interested community members to join the DeFi revolution led by XFai in a fair and efficient manner, while removing hurdles such as multiple transactions and high gas fees.

The team at XFai wholeheartedly welcome the support of Mr. Ver in the power of XFai to invite small and mid-cap tokens to the larger DeFi narrative and benefits, and look forward to working in close cooperation in continuing to offer the much-needed revolution to the untapped 250 Billion US Dollar market size of the small and mid-cap tokens.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 