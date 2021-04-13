Milani Cosmetics & Makeup Range At LoveMy Makeup NZ Milani Cosmetic

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: LoveMy Makeup NZ

Milani Cosmetics is a makeup & cosmetic brand that is well known for quality makeup at very affordable prices. Milani have a range of products that have very unique shades that suit all skin tones, right from woman of colour to women with very fair skin. Milani makeup products are known for their rich colours, flamboyant pigmentation and superior quality.

LoveMy Makeup NZ are proud to stock an extensive range of Milani Cosmetics products for our customers to enjoy. At LoveMy Makeup you will find Milani Concealers, Foundations, Eyebrow Makeup, Mascara, Highlighter, Primer and a lot more.

Milani also have several Vegan options for their cosmetics and makeup products, so that sits well with the growing number of us who want vegan choices. They are also very big on cruelty-free products and are proud to say that they are certified by PETA. They also specify to their suppliers that they must prove that they are cruelty-free as well, so they keep the whole supply chain animal friendly.

The great thing about these Milani products is the quality for the price you pay. These are high quality makeup and cosmetics but the Milani philosophy is not to make them unreachable. They are priced so that everyone can enjoy these products and bring out their beauty.

Of course at LoveMy Makeup NZ, being New Zealand's favourite online makeup and cosmetics store, you get the added benefit of amazing sales and clearance prices. We have an increasing range of these Milani products, some of the most popular are below.

MILANI EVERYDAY EYES POWDER EYESHADOW COLLECTION (01 MUST HAVE NATURALS)

Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection (01 Must Have Naturals) - Each Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection comes with six richly pigmented shades and a step-by-step guide for professional-looking results. Each shade is expertly coordinated to work well in any order to create brilliantly beautiful, one-of-a-kind styles. Dual-ended, pro-artistry brush included. Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection at LoveMy Makeup NZ

MILANI BROW FIX SHAPING KIT (03 DARK)

Milani Brow Fix Shaping Kit (03 Dark) - Reach highbrow eyebrow status with the versatile Brow Fix Brow Shaping Kit. Seven professional tools ensure you'll be the most polished woman in the room. Milani Brow Fix Shaping Kit at LoveMy Makeup NZ

MILANI COLOUR HARMONY BLUSH PALETTE (01 PINK PLAY)

Milani Colour Harmony Blush Palette (01 Pink Play) - Create any look with four must-have colours in one palette, designed to work together in harmony. Milani Colour Harmony Blush Palette at LoveMy Makeup NZ

MILANI MOST LOVED MATTES EYESHADOW PALETTE

Milani Most Loved Mattes Eyeshadow Palette - For endless multidimensional looks, reach for our Most Loved Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. This compact features 12 full-colour matte eyeshadows that deliver maximum pigment payoff. Milani Eyeshadow Palette at LoveMy Makeup NZ

Milani Classic Colour Statement Lipliner (13 Pretty Pink)

Milani Classic Colour Statement Lipliner (13 Pretty Pink) - Colour Statement Lipliner delivers statement-making colour and seamless application with every stroke. Milani Classic Colour Statement Liplinerat LoveMy Makeup NZ

MILANI SOFT FOCUS GLOW COMPLEXION ENHANCER (01 NUDE GLOW)

Milani Soft Focus Glow Complexion Enhancer (01 Nude Glow) - This one-step, 3-in-1 pearl luminiser revives, brightens and perfects. Hyaluronic acid provides instant and long-term hydration, while rose water brightens. Soft-focus pigments and micro-fine pearls brighten and diffuse fine lines. Available in 3 dynamic shades. Vegan. Wear solo for a subtle glow or add to your favourite foundation for extra luminosity! Milani Complexion Enhancer at LoveMy Makeup NZ

