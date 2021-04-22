Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MOSS Evaluation Shows Impact And Opportunities For Improvement

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

An independent evaluation of the Maritime Operator Safety System (MOSS) shows its introduction just under seven years ago is contributing to safety outcomes on New Zealand commercial vessels, Maritime NZ said today.

Early indications suggested an improved safety culture is developing and MOSS has heightened operators’ awareness of hazards and safety procedures, the evaluation by independent research and evaluation consultancy, Litmus Ltd, found.

“We are pleased the evaluation report recognises the responsive approach Maritime NZ has taken to the transition to MOSS,” Maritime NZ’s Acting Director, Nigel Clifford, said. “We also know that the task is far from completed and we will continue to improve the way MOSS works.”

The majority of operators had a good understanding of how MOSS works and just over half of operators were satisfied with it.

Maritime NZ also acknowledges the evaluation found there are barriers to compliance and that MOSS can be simplified to be more fit-for-purpose for small operators and those with uncommon operations.

The evaluation report recommended that Maritime NZ considers how to better support surveyors, reviews the approach to risk profiling to assess risk better, and continues to develop proactive monitoring systems to support intelligence-led decision-making.

“Improving safety standards in the New Zealand commercial fleet is an on-going process,” Mr Clifford said. “Maritime NZ has a wide range of policy and operational initiatives underway as we continually look to influence standards and behaviour. An example is the on-going reform of the 40-series rules which govern the design, construction and equipment on New Zealand-based commercial vessels.

“This evaluation adds to that work,” he said. The next steps are for Maritime NZ to carefully consider the reports’ findings, consult with the industry on their substance, and then planning how to address them.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 