MBIE Welcomes Feedback On The Licensed Building Practitioners Scheme

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is seeking feedback on how the Licensed Building Practitioners scheme is working.

“We want to hear from Licensed Building Practitioners (LBPs) and those who engage with them to find out if key elements of the scheme are working,” said Amy Moorhead, MBIE’s Building Policy Manager.

The LBP scheme was first introduced in 2007 and is the primary way the building regulatory system ensures that practitioners undertaking residential building work are competent.

“New Zealand needs Licensed Building Practitioners who are trained, skilled and accountable.

“We want to ensure the public and wider sector have trust and confidence in the people carrying out residential work that is integral to weathertightness and structural integrity.”

Feedback is sought on three main areas of the scheme: LBPs’ ability to supervise non-LBPs undertaking restricted building work; licensing classes; and if the minimum standards of competency remain appropriate.

“Based on the feedback we receive, we will strengthen the scheme where necessary so that it remains fit for purpose to serve in the best interests of New Zealanders,” Amy Moorhead said.

The review of the LBP scheme is part of a series of reforms to the building laws to lift the efficiency and quality of building work in New Zealand. The reforms will see a more efficient building system, a lift in the quality of building work, and fairer outcomes if things go wrong.

“Our aim is to lift the performance of all building professionals and tradespeople, and hold accountable those who do not meet the standards set for them,” Amy Moorhead said.

A discussion document has been published to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website. Submissions close on 31 May 2021.

