Ryman Named Most Trusted Brand For The Seventh Year

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 8:27 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare has been named the most trusted brand in the aged care and retirement industry for 2021.

It is the seventh time that Ryman, New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator, has taken the top award in the industry in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands awards.

Ryman, which pioneered the industry back in in 1984, previously won the top consumer award in the industry in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The aim of the awards is to identify the names Kiwi consumers recognise and trust the most.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 1,600 New Zealanders across 65 categories. Catalyst Marketing & Research surveyed respondents on which products they recognised and used, and which held their trust in each category.

Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson said brands that were genuine, authentic, reliable and consistent came out on top in the annual awards.

“To be a trusted brand, you need consistency, reliability and longevity, and Ryman Healthcare epitomises this, taking out the Trusted Brand award in the Aged Care & Retirement Village category for the seventh year.

“Ryman has been pioneering a new way of retirement living for the past 35 years, and its thriving residents are a testimony to its success.”

A number of those surveyed singled out Ryman’s team for the work done to keep everyone safe and well during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ryman’s 36 New Zealand villages are home to more than 11,000 residents, including more than 3,000 in aged care.

Survey participants praised Ryman’s accountable, empathetic and caring staff as well as the appeal of its villages.

“The largest and best player in this market – they really care about their people,’’ one respondent commented.

“They looked after my 98-year-old mother with compassion, care and empathy,’’ another said.

“I know three couples who live there. During the COVID-19 Lockdown they were treated extremely well.’’

“They are genuinely caring and are an innovative company,’’ another said.

“They are all good and they take great care of their people.’’

Ryman Healthcare Group Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said it was humbling to receive such positive feedback, especially after a tough year.

“During the COVID-19 crisis we turned our villages into safe havens where residents and their families knew they would be looked after and would have everything they needed. They put their faith and trust in us – and we appreciate it.’’

Trust is hard to win and easy to lose, which made the award even more special, he said.

“I think winning this award shows how widely appreciated our team’s work is out in the wider community – this award is for the whole team. Thanks, New Zealand!’’

Ryman’s accolades: Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand (aged care and retirement villages): 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award (retirement villages): 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Aged Advisor Peoples’ Choice Awards: Best group provider 2018, 2019, 2020.

About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies. The company owns 41 villages in New Zealand and Australia which are home to more than 11,700 residents and the company employs over 6,100 staff.

Each village offers a combination of retirement living and aged care, including resthome, hospital and dementia-level care.

