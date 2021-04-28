Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simple Geometry Delivers Modernist Opus In Whanganui

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

When asked to create a sprawling family residence atop a gently rolling lifestyle block, award-winning architects Biba Boban and Vladamir Cekus delivered this deluxe family home on the western edge of Whanganui’s CBD.

Created two decades ago the gargantuan 353sqm (more or less) home occupies a commanding north-facing position on the 1.03ha (more or less) lifestyle block.

“Providing a delightful blank canvas to work with, the large site lent itself to a simple, built form, which when approaching along the sweeping driveway has materialised as a modern home floating above the hillside,” Bayleys Whanganui salesperson Ananda de Koning says.

She has high hopes for the property which is offered for sale price by negotiation, given its special merit as an architecturally designed home in sprawling rural surrounds.

“It is arguably one of the most unique homes in Whanganui, where form follows function to match luxury with livability,” she says.

Clad in vertical cedar and reinforced concrete, the home features a striking north-facing glass façade which blurs the line between lush anterior landscaping and the tasteful design elements within.

The five-bedroom home at 30D Western Line with two family rooms, a separate study and dual car garaging plus a two-vehicle carport is positioned to overlook the rest of the grounds, which offers the add-value potential for further development.

“The home features a horizontal spine that runs east-to-west from the main entrance, while artfully intersecting the atrium and marking the dining and family rooms as focal features of the house,” Ms de Koning says.

“All spaces on the north side of the spine enjoy a view over the entire undulating grassed land with meticulously detailed landscaping directly in front of the house, supported by expansive outdoor areas for enjoyment including the 15-metre infinity pool.”

On the ground floor, rooms are connected to the large outdoor terrace with an in-built barbeque and a lower-level canopy that provides more intimate, covered alfresco options.

The upper floor duplicates the spine, obtaining expansive views over the entire undulating grassed land and sculpted gardens.

Ms de Koning says the chef’s kitchen is positioned on the lower level as the hub of the home, while three bedrooms serviced by a tiled bathroom, additional wash closet and separate laundry allow ultimate family functionality on the ground floor.

“While the ground floor features travertine stone flooring with underfloor heating, the upper-level boasts calming honey-toned hues of Victorian Ash, with the spine providing a catwalk of sorts, linking the master wing with a study at the opposite end.”

The stylish master sanctuary features ‘his and her’ ensuites – each with a shower and one with a full bath through sizeable walk-in-wardrobes.

“While obtaining magical views out toward the gardens, the master suite features special details which include innovative storage options in the walk-in wardrobes and a bespoke headboard,” Ms de Koning says.

“Light-filled and luminous the home boasts no shortage of custom cabinetry, buoyed by tasteful design elements that ensure this modernist home offers a powerful combination of clean form and practicality.”

“These aspects are increasingly relevant for contemporary living while doing double duty for entertaining, rest and relaxation.”

“Everyday luxuries include Panna marble flooring with underfloor heating in the bathrooms, a double-sided fireplace between the lounge and day-lounge and excellent storage throughout,” she adds.

The Manawatu-Whanganui region has reported eight consecutive months of record median house prices, according to Real Estate Institute data, with new residents attracted to the area for its affordable blend of lifestyle opportunities, amenities and position.

“Surrounded by mountains – Taranaki, Ruapehu and Tongariro, Whanganui boasts a stunning natural landscape with dramatic west-coast beaches and unspoilt native bush for tramping and wilderness experiences,” Ms de Koning says.

“Westmere is a lovely family community, with the lake once providing water for the entire city, today it is a desirable location brimming with trails for walking, cycling and bird-watching,” she adds.

“Kai Iwi Beach, the Westmere Walking Trail, local berry farms, the Bason Botanic Gardens and the Belmont Golf Course are nearby attractions,” Ms de Koning says.

The property at 30D Western Line, Whanganui is offered for sale price by negotiation.

Click here for more information on the property.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 