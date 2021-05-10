Seeka Welcomed To Ōpōtiki Following Amalgamation With OPAC

Today Seeka Limited (NZX-SEK) was officially welcomed to Ōpōtiki to celebrate the amalgamation with Ōpōtiki Packing and Cool Storage (OPAC).

Over 150 people attended the event at Seeka OPAC after the $59m settlement, which had overwhelming shareholder support from both companies.

Local Opotiki hapū, Ngāti Ira led the pōhiri supported by hapū of Whakatōhea iwi and the iwi of Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Porou and Ngāitai (Tōrere).

Attendees travelled from across the North Island and Eastern Bay of Plenty to enjoy the hākari and entertainment.

Seeka has a long association with the region is committed to supporting local communities and the kiwifruit industry.

Michael Franks, Seeka's Chief Executive, said, "We are truly honoured to be welcomed this way. Seeka is committed to our growers, stakeholders, and to the local iwi and the community. The purchase of OPAC is consistent with our strategy and delivers the Eastern Bay of Plenty kiwifruit growing region to Seeka’s operations, a region in which Seeka is already experiencing growth through new orchard developments. This is a significant milestone for the Seeka whanau and one where the Maori kiwifruit footprint will be extended from Te Tai Tokerau through to Te Moana a Toi and further East to Turanganui a Kiwa.”

Seeka now moves into an integration phase to align the business processes of OPAC with Seeka. The immediate focus of management is to complete a safe and successful kiwifruit harvest.

