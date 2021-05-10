Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seeking NZ’s Next Sustainability Champion

Monday, 10 May 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Nominations are now open to find a trailblazing young person who is leading the way on environmental sustainability in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is proud to partner with the Sustainable Business Network, sponsoring this year’s Change Maker category of the Sustainable Business Awards.

Nominees must be aged 30 years or under, who have gone above and beyond to progress social and/or environmental action within their organisation or community.

Last year’s winner, Francesca Goodman-Smith, was recognised for her pioneering work to drive a food waste minimisation programme in more than 150 Foodstuffs stores.

"I would encourage anybody who is interested in sustainability to put their name forward. It’s all about collaborating, sharing stories, hearing about everyone’s unique journey towards the bigger picture of a more sustainable Aotearoa," says Francesca.

"It’s not about winning the award, it’s about the journey, the people you meet and the opportunities which come from that to collaborate.

"We’ve got a lot of momentum that is being driven through government at the moment, with organisations like the EPA really pushing the agenda on sustainable futures."

Sponsoring the award is a natural fit for the Environmental Protection Authority, as we focus on the changes that can be made today to safeguard the environment for future generations.

"The work we do each day is about protecting the environment and enhancing a safe and sustainable way of life, and future, for all New Zealanders," says the EPA’s General Manager of Engagement, Paula Knaap.

"We all have a part to play in determining what the Aotearoa of tomorrow will look like. The Change Maker Award recognises that the actions of passionate people like Francesca can have a significant impact - enabling and inspiring others to make positive and enduring change. We’re excited to have this opportunity to shine a light on the leadership being shown by businesses on sustainability."

Entries close on 21 June, and the awards are presented in November.

Watch a short video of Francesca talking about her work and the award

Read more about the Sustainable Business Awards

Find out about the work of the EPA

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 