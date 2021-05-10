‘Silver Fern Farms Creates Opportunities For Young People To Succeed In The Red Meat Industry’

Silver Fern Farms will launch their search for the future stars of the red meat industry in the coming weeks, with applications opening for the Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships and the Silver Fern Farms Graduate Career Programme.

Since 2017 Silver Fern Farms has invested $130,000 to further the careers of young people through Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships, and has also placed nine young people in roles around the business in the Graduate Career Programme.

Silver Fern Farms Chief Executive Simon Limmer says the Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships and the Graduate Career Programme reiterates the commitment Silver Fern Farms has to developing young people and their careers.

“It’s an exciting time to be kicking off a career in the red meat industry and I believe that Silver Fern Farms is perfectly positioned to give young people the very best opportunities to grow their knowledge and capabilities through our two key programmes.

“Our vision is to become the world’s most successful and sustainable grass-fed red meat company. We are committed to our sustainability goals and through the Youth Scholarships and Graduate Career programme we continue to support emerging talent in the sector which is vital to developing relationships that will strengthen our industry.”

The two programmes offer opportunities for young people at different stages in their career journey. The Youth Scholarship programme will award six winners from across the country $5000 to assist with developing their careers and capabilities in the red meat sector. Applications will open on 10th May for people wanting to develop their careers in the food or red meat industry with interests in; red meat, food production, agriculture, food marketing, marketing and sales, finance, innovation, research and development, food processing, sustainability, cooking and food technology.

The Silver Fern Farms Graduate Career Programme is designed to help young people kick start their dream career in the global food industry. A career at Silver Fern Farms could take graduates almost anywhere they could want to go. As New Zealand’s largest red-meat company, our Silver Fern Farms Graduate Career Programme offers a huge range of opportunities across Agri-Business, Operations/Technical, Food Quality and Business.

Through structured learning, hands-on projects, continuous feedback and supportive colleagues, the Graduate Career Programme gives Graduates the chance to grow and have impact in their chosen area. Applications will open through Silver Fern Farms’ website here on 10th May.

Visit silverfernfarms.com for information about applying for the Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarships, criteria and the application process, applications close on Wednesday 2nd June at 5.00pm

