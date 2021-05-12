The 2021 Sustainable Business Awards Are Now Open For Entry!

Ready to be recognised for your awesome mahi? Entries are now open for the 2021 Sustainable Business Awards. This is your chance to celebrate your sustainability achievements!

Entries are super easy, and don’t take too much time. The Awards are open to everyone – big and small businesses, government agencies, not for profits and individuals – and are free to enter.

Finalists and winners get heaps of promotion, which is great for your business. So, if you have a sustainability story to tell, now’s the time to share it! And if you know of a person or business doing awesome work, why not submit a nomination for them?

You can enter in any of 10 categories on topics ranging from climate, communication and collaboration to food, nature, social impact and circular economy. There are also awards for individuals.

If you need some tips on writing a great award entry, check out our Guide to Entering the Sustainable Business Awards.

Kiwis want to know who is making a positive difference, so they can support those businesses over the coming years. And that’s where these Awards come in. They are a great way to celebrate your sustainability achievements and share them with Aotearoa.

So get on and enter today – you won’t regret it!

To enter, click here: https://sustainable.org.nz/awards/

© Scoop Media

