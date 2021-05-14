DHBs Look To Mediation To Resolve Pay Talks

District Health Boards are committed to mediation to resolve pay talks, which could avert strike action by the NZ Nurses Organisation on 9 June.

No strike notices have been issued at this time. In the event of strike notices DHBs have planning and contingency systems to ensure the safety of patients.

DHBs are pleased that a sensible arrangement has been reached with NZNO that their members working in managed isolation and quarantine facilities will not participate in the strike. Furthermore, DHBs do not anticipate that an eight-hour strike will have a significant impact on delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

DHB spokesperson Dale Oliff says two days of mediation have been set down for early next week to work on a possible solution to the current impasse.

“DHBs believe our offer is fair and reasonable and we are willing to discuss the response of nurses and midwives in the mediation process.”

The offer has been made in addition to the last pay round in 2018 which gave those at the top of their scale pay rises up to 16% – increasing full-time pay for most registered and senior nurses and midwives by more than $10,000 a year or $200 a week.

“We have an agreed process with the NZNO for progressing their pay equity claim to a settlement, which should be completed later this year.

“Settling the pay equity claim comes with a commitment to backdate any increase to 31 December 2019 and DHBs are asking that’s taken into consideration in this pay round.

A summary of the DHBs’ current offer can be found here along with factsheets and details about pay and workforce statistics for nurses and midwives.

