Nexia Expands Christchurch Team With The Appointment Of Aaron Breckell As Its 10th Partner

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Nexia New Zealand

Nexia New Zealand is pleased to announce that Aaron Breckell has joined the firm as a partner. He is based in the Christchurch office, and will work across the firm’s growing Business Advisory division.

Aaron joins Nexia from another prominent Christchurch accounting and advisory firm, having started his career in the UK before emigrating to New Zealand in 2015.

With a real passion for mentoring businesses, Aaron prides himself on providing clear, practical advice drawn from his own experiences as a business owner.

Aaron has particular expertise in working with businesses to increase profitability, drive efficiencies, and scale up and down operations. He is experienced in business structuring, scenario planning, system reviews, and business sales and purchases.

Aaron has worked with corporates, national franchises and a variety of other businesses operating across a wide range of sectors. He also chairs the advisory board of Cultivate Christchurch, a social enterprise that brings together urban farming, youth development and community participation.

“We are very excited to have Aaron join our team,” said Amy Murdoch, CEO. “He has a strong drive to succeed, and his dedication to helping businesses perform at their best will be a real asset to our firm.”

Adding to this, Aaron commented: “Stepping into this new role as partner at Nexia is a proud milestone in my career. My interest in entrepreneurship and business consultancy means that I’m not your typical accountant. I push boundaries to see my clients succeed, and I believe Nexia has a culture that aligns well with my own personal values.”

If this feels like déjà vu, it is because Aaron’s identical twin brother Nathan was recently promoted to partner in Nexia’s Audit division. Nathan joined the firm’s Christchurch office in 2019 with responsibility for leading its national Audit & Assurance division. After driving significant growth in this area, he was promoted to partner last month.

For Aaron and Nathan, this is the fulfilment of a long-standing goal, and they are both looking forward to working together. They are each driven to grow the firm by building high performing teams that deliver the highest standards of client service.

Nexia’s Christchurch office has one of the largest Business Advisory practices in the South Island. Further, it provides the full range of advisory, tax, audit, insolvency and accounting services to clients across the country.

Nexia New Zealand, with offices in Christchurch and Auckland, is a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest group of accounting and consulting firms worldwide.

