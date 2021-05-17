Tax Team Develops Its Own Small Business Accounting Software

Tax Team feels it’s an accountant’s job to assist clients to reduce costs where possible so it has developed a simple cloud based accounting package that enables the user to send invoices and code bank transactions from anywhere.

Accounting software fees are a growing burden for small business with most only needing to generate invoices and track bank transactions for GST and Income Tax filing purposes. They don’t need many of the features bundled into the common packages that they are then forced to pay for.

Tax Team is providing its software free to its clients so they can now opt out of paying a monthly subscription to access their data.

For all other self employed and small business owners Tax Team is offering 6 months free access. This will give them the chance to see if it meets their needs and measure the savings when comparing fees.

Visit taxteam.nz to learn more about the software or taxteam.co.nz for the accounting practice.

© Scoop Media

