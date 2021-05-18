Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Plans To Recover Low-carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: Geo40

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid recovery technology. The Company has plans to supply sustainably-sourced, ultra-low-carbon lithium to the electric vehicle battery market.

“Geo40 has successfully leveraged and expanded its silica-recovery technology to develop a ground-breaking method to economically recover lithium from geothermal fluids,” said John Worth, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Geo40. “Pacific Channel’s investment now enables the Company to accelerate its pilot plant plans and demonstrate that its recently developed lithium recovery method is capable of economically extracting lithium from geothermal and other subsurface fluids in an environmentally sustainable manner.”

Pacific Channel Partner, Kieran Jina commented “The investment in Geo40 is significant for our Fund II which has $55m available to invest in New Zealand based, deep-tech companies with breakthrough technologies”. Mr Jina commented further, “The technology developed by Geo40 is truly innovative and will have meaningful environmental benefits. This is Pacific Channel’s largest investment to date, and we’re thrilled to be providing the Company with the capital required to accelerate its growth into the rapidly expanding lithium recovery and supply market.”

The global demand for lithium is forecast to increase significantly as governments mandate a move to electric vehicles and support efforts that reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development initiatives. According to BloombergNEF, demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to surge tenfold by 2030*.

Geo40’s early work suggests that, not only can it recover lithium selectively from geothermal and other underground fluids, but it can also produce high-quality lithium concentrates suitable for subsequent refining to final lithium products suitable for the EV battery market. Mr Worth noted “The Company has worked successfully with a number of brines with varying lithium levels from around the world in its testing programme to date”.

“Geo40 is positioning itself to have a significant impact on the global move to a more environmentally sustainable future with its speciality silica products used in various nano-technology applications, lithium for the rapidly growing electric battery market, as well as other elements, such as caesium and boron, the R&D work for which has already begun,” said Mr Worth. “Geo40 believes that it can offer credible, economically compelling and environmentally sustainable alternatives to current extraction processes”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Geo40 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 