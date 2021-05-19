Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Options To Reopen The Kaikōura Pāua Fishery

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking public feedback on recommendations from the Kaikōura Marine Guardians to reopen the Kaikōura coastline to pāua fishing.

Fisheries New Zealand’s Manger for inshore Fisheries South, Allen Frazer says shellfish and seaweed closures were introduced following the 2016 Kaikōura earthquakes which caused significant seabed uplift along the coast impacting the marine environment, including the popular pāua fishery.

“This is the first time we’ve closed a fishery as a result of an earthquake and since then we’ve undertaken rigorous monitoring and research to track the recovery of pāua over time”, says Allen Frazer.

The research has provided a good baseline to measure the recovery of the fishery and where to focus our attention in the future.

“The scientific research has shown an overall increase in adult and juvenile pāua abundance since the fishery was closed, particularly where there was less uplift. Most noticeably is the build-up of large pāua in areas close to shore.”

The Kaikōura Marine Guardians, a statutory advisory committee representing interests from across the sectors, has recommended options to reopen the pāua fishery later this year. The options include new management measures for the

recreational fishery such as lowering the daily limit per person, the introduction of vehicle and vessel limits, and a larger minimum legal size for pāua. These measures are designed to ensure the rebuild of the fishery is not compromised.

“Pāua in the closed areas are now more easily accessible from the shoreline. This means, although pāua are doing well, any way forward will need to take a precautious and adaptive approach to preserve the health and recovery of this important fishery,” says Allen Frazer.

Fisheries New Zealand is also seeking feedback on reopening the northern part of the closed area, extending beyond the Kaikōura Marine Area to Cape Campbell/Marfells Beach.

Consultation begins today and will run until Monday 5th July 2021. More information on the recommendations and how to have your say can be found online at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposal-to-reopen-the-kaikoura-marine-area-to-paua-fishing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 