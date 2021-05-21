REINZ Welcomes Announcement On Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme In Today’s Budget

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has welcomed the announcement in today’s Budget that $120 million has been allocated to support the Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Warmer, drier homes are something that REINZ has been advocating for over the past few years, so we welcome today’s announcement as one that will help more New Zealanders to have better health outcomes, and as a step to helping prevent respiratory illnesses.

“Today’s announcement will help deliver more insulation and heating for low-income homeowners, which is a great addition to the Healthy Homes Standards that were introduced in 2019. The Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme will work towards supporting the financial wellbeing of more Kiwis as it will reduce electricity consumption and make homes more cost-effective to heat.

“We are pleased to see an ongoing focus on improving the overall standard of New Zealand’s housing stock, as we are conscious that this is has been an issue for many years now,” concludes Alexander.

© Scoop Media

