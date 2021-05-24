Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employers Urged To Plan Ahead As Sick Leave Doubles

Monday, 24 May 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: Employsure

Businesses need to learn to adjust to the added cost an increase in sick leave presents them, or risk going under, according to Employsure, New Zealand’s largest workplace relations advisor.

The Holidays (Increasing Sick Leave) Amendment Bill has passed its final hurdle in Parliament, and will see the amount of employer funded sick leave double from five to 10 days. The increase to sick leave entitlements will take effect two months after the Bill receives Royal Assent, giving employers until mid-July to prepare for the additional costs.

“While the increase in sick leave will help reduce infection in the workplace, there are still some small businesses that will struggle under the increased costs,” said Employsure Advice Services Team Leader Courtney Woods.

“A number of employers already offer 10 days of sick leave, so this shouldn’t affect them. However, it is the business owners who are new to this concept that need to be careful. These employers should assess how the increase to sick leave affects them, and adjust their budgets accordingly.

“Sickness is an unfortunate part of life, and employers need to prepare for the worst but plan for the best.”

Monitoring which workers are sick is crucial to reducing infection in the workplace, and it’s recommended employers have a strong digital platform in place to help with this. People management software like BrightHR can help employers plan rosters accordingly to reduce the spread of disease, should workers fall ill.

Employers who qualify can still take advantage of the short-term absence payment to keep paying eligible workers who cannot work from home and are required to stay home while waiting for a COVID-19 test result (in line with public health guidance).

Employers need to sign a declaration and can only apply once in a 30-day period for each individual employee, unless otherwise directed by health advice.

This payment incentivises employees to be more honest with their employers if they feel sick and are awaiting a COVID-19 test result, without the fear of financial burden if they do not have any paid leave entitlements.

“While we’ve done extremely well in dealing with the virus in New Zealand, occasionally cases have fallen through the cracks. It’s at these times testing becomes all the more important.

“Business owners have a key role in helping rebuild economic growth in the country. Small short-term payments are a step in the right direction,” concluded Ms Woods.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 