Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SPCA Commends The Warehouse For Its Decision To Stop Selling Fireworks

Monday, 24 May 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is thrilled with the news that The Warehouse will stop selling fireworks in its stores, following concerns about their use by the general public.

New Zealand’s largest animal welfare charity has long campaigned for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks, due to the unnecessary distress and harm they can cause to pets, farmed animals and wildlife.

Each year SPCA receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, including animal injuries, frightened animals, missing pets and, occasionally, horrific abuse of animals.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says The Warehouse’s decision to stop selling fireworks shows the retail giant is listening to its customers and a vast majority of New Zealanders, who want to see fireworks banned for private sale and use.

“The Warehouse has done the right thing by banning the sale of fireworks and I commend the company’s leadership for taking a strong stance on this issue,” says Ms Midgen.

“Fireworks can have a devastating impact on animals through the stress they can cause. The loud noises and bright flashes can be incredibly frightening, leading to animals running away, injuring themselves and even running into traffic.”

SPCA advocates for fireworks to be banned for private sale and use. The organisation engages regularly with local councils and government on this topic and, in 2019, the charity presented its case directly to a Parliamentary Select Committee.

“It is our hope that until local councils and Government take a stronger stance on this issue, other retailers will show responsibility and stop selling fireworks to the public,” says Ms Midgen.

“The harm caused to animals each year is completely avoidable, and it’s great to see a retailer as large as The Warehouse taking this step.”

SPCA supports the use of fireworks in controlled and notified public displays for special occasions, and encourages people to enjoy these displays rather than letting off their own fireworks at home. This limits the number of days animals are exposed to these stressors and allows pet owners, zoos and farmers to make preparations to manage the stress and keep their animals safe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 