Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Study Investigates The Origins Of, And Strategies To Deal With, Stress In Construction

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

An industry study conducted by Site Safe and Massey University’s School of Built Environment has investigated the negative effects of work-related stress on productivity, and physical and emotional health of construction workers in New Zealand.

The paper, which is the first collaboration under the research Memorandum of Understanding between both organisations, highlights several critical factors that create undue stress among construction workers. It identifies potential mitigation approaches to reducing stressors, as suggested by workers participating in the study.

Site Safe Chief Executive, Brett Murray, says that as well as serving as a confirmatory piece, the paper gives insight into the thought patterns and voices of frontline workers who are often unheard in an industry fraught with danger and unsafe practices.

"We operate in a high-risk industry and trying to bring about a culture of change within health and safety isn’t going to happen overnight.

"By talking directly to workers who face these dangers every day, we can better understand what needs to be done to create safer construction sites."

Massey University’s researchers for the paper, Dr Andries (Hennie) van Heerden and Dr Gregory Chawynski, agree that successful resolution of the issues identified in the paper is dependent on active and willing engagement from those in positions of authority involved in construction. This extends to well-informed clients, their consultants, and other parties that equally share project risks as principal drivers.

"As a recommendation, the Construction Sector Accord’s guiding principles could be made enforceable through its transformation plan. As it currently stands, this would be difficult because it is a voluntary, collaboration-based initiative promoted by the private and the government."

Research participants indicated that lack of collaboration, poor communication, and unrealistic timeframes and budgets on the job were leading to corner-cutting, and health and safety practices being compromised.

In some cases, these self-initiated stress minimisation strategies were not the result of conscious decision-making. High uncertainty in job processes and unclear responsibilities, particularly when multiple contractors were on-site, often led to shortcomings and unsafe behaviour and conflict.

It isn’t just young workers new to the industry either. There appears to be no increasing tolerance to stress over time, with experienced workers of 20-or-more years no more immune to workplace stress than their less experienced counterparts.

A supportive working environment, greater empowerment of employees in decision-making processes on-site, and regular workload allocation reviews were common themes in the responses, cited by many as ways to reduce stress.

Brett Murray concedes that not every suggestion is a workable solution, however the responses and information in the study form a good basis to progress the discussion further.

"The results of the study clearly reflect the negative influence of stress brought about by an inefficient contracting and supply chain process that creates pressures that are often unable to be resolved by those most impacted.

"That issue has been recognised by initiatives such as the Construction Sector Accord and is, in part, why it is so important that the Accord delivers tangible results."

The Accord was raised by some study participants as a platform through which issues surrounding unethical behaviours causing added stress - like being asked to do something unethical on a project - could be addressed.

There is a strong upside to the industry effectively managing stressors in the workplace, according to Brett Murray.

"We believe that looking after our workers and creating a safer industry can improve productivity, profitability and the industry’s long-term appeal as a career prospect.

"The industry is already inherently stressful, so we need to do everything we can do ensure we’re not adding to that.

"We want to get people home safe to their whanau every day, both physically and mentally and we will look at all avenues to work towards this."

For more information and to view the whole paper, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 