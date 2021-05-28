Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

As Winter Looms, REINZ Reminds Property Managers And Landlords Of Importance Of Smoke Alarms

Friday, 28 May 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: REINZ

With the significant focus from the residential tenancy sector on meeting the upcoming Healthy Homes Standards, more stories are emerging that smoke alarms have become less of a focus and dropped towards the bottom of the ‘to-do’ list.

Therefore, The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today reminding property managers and landlords of the importance of smoke alarms and their regular maintenance – particularly as the Residential Tenancies (Smoke Alarms and Insulation) Regulations 2016 came into effect almost 5 years ago (with staggered commencement dates for different tenancy types.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “With the recent focus on Healthy Homes Standards in New Zealand, REINZ thought it timely to remind property managers and landlords of the importance of ensuring appropriate smoke alarms are installed in the required locations throughout their rental properties.

“Tenancy Services has mentioned in recent conversations with REINZ that as part of their ongoing compliance checks, they will be continuing to audit rental properties to ensure that smoke alarms are installed in the correct places and are in working order. So, it’s important smoke alarms are not forgotten in the current environment,” continues Alexander.

“The 2016 legislation requires smoke alarms to be installed within 3 metres of each bedroom or in every room where a person sleeps; in each level of a multi-level home; in all rental and boarding homes, rental caravans and self-contained sleep-outs.

“These smoke alarms should be checked regularly by landlords or property managers to ensure they are in working order. Tenants are responsible for replacing worn out batteries,” she concludes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attends around 5,500 structure fires each year.

As the country moves into the colder months, Fire and Emergency sees an increase in residential fires and potential fire hazards including fire-place use, heaters, electric-blankets and clothes dryers.

It would encourage property managers and landlords to look at talking to their tenants about fire safety and have conversations about keeping flammable items at least one metre away from heaters, and about how important it is to keep a close eye on the kitchen if they are cooking.

Of the residential fires it attended last year, 33% didn’t have working smoke alarms. Fire and Emergency New Zealand regularly uses the beginning and ending of daylight savings to remind people to check their smoke alarms at the same time as they change their clocks. If this hasn’t been done yet, it encourages people to do so now.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>

Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>


Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 