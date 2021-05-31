Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bell Gully Again Wins Litigation Firm Of The Year Award

Monday, 31 May 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

Bell Gully has once again won the award for New Zealand Litigation Firm of the Year at the Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards 2021, which were announced last week.
 

David Friar, Head of Bell Gully's Litigation Department, said the award was a recognition of the expertise and hard work of the entire team.

“We are proud of our reputation for strong advocacy, strategic and commercial judgement, and having a deep bench across a broad range of practice areas," he said.

“We have advised on a significant number of high-profile and complex disputes and litigation over the past year, and we value the trust that our clients have in us to deliver outstanding results."

In addition to winning New Zealand Litigation Firm of the Year, four litigation partners have been named as 'Litigation Stars' by Benchmark Litigation: Sophie East, David Friar, Jenny Stevens and Simon Ladd, with Sophie East named runner up for New Zealand Litigation Lawyer of the Year.

Bell Gully also received an Impact Case award for work on Asia Pacific Village Group & EQT Infrastructure IV v Metlifecare, led by partners Jesse Wilson and Sophie East.

David Friar added, “We have continued to strengthen our team this year, with the promotion of Kirsty Dobbs and Blair Keown to the partnership, and with seven new senior associates joining us in the past 12 months, each of whom add significantly to the depth and breadth of our practice."

The new senior associates are Alix Boberg, Matthew Gale, Sam Hiebendaal, Sarah McFetridge, Liam McNeely, Jessica Miles and Andrea Pazin.

