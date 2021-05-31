Big Demand For Travel To Covid-free Cook Islands

Demand for travel to the Cook Islands has exceeded expectations as New Zealanders respond to the once in a lifetime opportunity of having the tropical island paradise all to themselves.

Graeme West, General Manager for Cook Islands Tourism Australasia, said since the travel bubble between the two countries opened last week, bookings and enquiries have been much higher than anticipated, with Air New Zealand adding 16 more flights in July and additional flights through to October.

“With people from New Zealand the only ones able to enter the country, it’s an incredibly special time to visit,” he said. “As well as tourism providers waiting with open arms to greet guests, the lagoon is warm, the sun is shining - and there’s only around half the number of visitors we’d normally have in any given month.”

The Cook Islands is also one of the safest places in the world to visit, having been fortunate to remain Covid-19 free throughout the pandemic.

“The Government has consistently made the health and safety of its people its top priority,” said Mr West. “By late June, most eligible Cook Islanders will be fully vaccinated, adding another layer of comfort and safety for locals and visitors. Already, 90% of the eligible population in Rarotonga have had their first Pfizer dose. Vaccinations will begin in Aitutaki on Wednesday 2 June with the other outer islands following progressively after that.”

Quarantine-free travel

The travel bubble allows people who have been resident in New Zealand for the previous 14 days to travel to Rarotonga and return home without having to isolate or quarantine at either end of their trip. This travel corridor is only open between New Zealand and the Cook Islands, and the Cook Islands maritime border remains closed.

