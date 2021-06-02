Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rising Stars Of Primary Industries Acknowledged

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

A 50 percent jump in the number of nominations for the 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards underpins the amount of innovation and leadership going on in the sector and growing awareness of the need to celebrate it, Terry Copeland says.

The Federated Farmers of NZ chief executive said from 65 nominations, up from just over 40 last year, judges have had the tough task of selecting finalists in seven categories. Winners will be announced at the PINZ Summit in Christchurch on 6 July.

"With a whole set of gnarly challenges in front of us - from global warming, biosecurity threats, cost pressures and demand for more community water storage, to name a few - robust science, entrepreneurial spirit and cross-agency teamwork is needed," Terry said.

"The PINZ Awards acknowledge and honour the teams, individuals and businesses striving to make a difference in the primary industries sphere, and by doing so boost the employment prospects and standard of living of all New Zealanders."

Finalists in the 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards are:

Outstanding Contribution

-Malcolm Bailey - Dairy Companies Association of NZ

-Tony Cleland - FarmRight

-Richard Lucas - Lincoln University

Industry Champion Award

-Frances Clement - Policy & Issues Manager, NZ Pork

-Tam Jex-Blake - Farmer, Mangapoike

-Kerry Allen - HOD Agribusiness, St Paul’s Collegiate School

Producer Award

-The True Honey Co.

-NIG Nutritionals

-Silver Fern Farms

Science & Research Award

-Professor Jon Hickford, Dr Huitong Zhou, Freeman Fang - Lincoln University

-Bevan Harris - LIC

-NIWA Led Irrigation

-Insight Programme

Emerging Leader Award

-Emma Boase - Horticulture New Zealand

-Angus Dowson - Ballance Agri Nutrients

-Coadette Low - Rathkeale College

Innovation & Collaboration Award

-Tōtara Industry Pilot - Scion

-Cellulose nanocrystals from New Zealand Seaweeds - Scion

-Hydrogen - Ballance Agri Nutrients and Hiringa Energy

Team Award

-NZ Pork

-Surfing for Farmers

-GoHort

