Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality New Zealand’s New Training Platform Could Be Game-changer For Industry

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

An online training platform by industry for industry that could be a game-changer for a hospitality industry beset by skills shortages in New Zealand has been launched this week by Hospitality New Zealand.

After an extensive global search, Hospitality New Zealand has secured Typsy to boost skills and capabilities of employees for operators and create tomorrow’s leaders.

Tyspy is an online tool with extensive hospitality training content that offers staff, from entry-level to middle management, a choice of courses covering the full range of hospitality categories – beverage, culinary, service, accommodation, housekeeping, business, management, compliance, and COVID.

It’s a partnership between Hospitality New Zealand and Typsy (tips made easy) and is exclusive to Hospitality New Zealand members.

It offers staff access to 1000 lessons that are delivered by videos ranging in length from five minutes to one hour. Staff complete all lessons and pass a short quiz to earn certificates. The courses are customisable by business owners who can set programmes to suit the skills they need, and then manage and track staff progress. Staff can access the courses on any device at anytime from anywhere.

Staff will have access to their own Knowledge Passport that will be updated as they progress through their training, and that will follow them as they progress through their career.

The platform can be accessed via a free app. The first year will be free for Hospitality New Zealand members.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says Typsy is a proactive initiative designed to build hospitality’s future workforce in response to the dire skills shortage caused by closed borders and the industry’s historical reliance on skilled migrants.

“It is like we are the forgotten industry by the Government. The Government is not seeing how big the skills shortage is in the hospitality industry, despite our best efforts, and how it is affecting and will continue to affect businesses’ ability to deliver the premium product and service they are renowned for the world over, so we had to do something about it.

“I’m very excited by this programme, which is all about future-focusing the industry to create better businesses with better staff and ultimately be a sector of choice for more New Zealanders.

“The great thing is it’s easily accessible from anywhere – in the city or in regions.

“It’s also wonderfully effective from an employer’s point of view, in that they can design their own modules to train the staff they need to build strong brand standards and they don’t have to have experienced people taking time away from their day-to-day jobs to show a newbie the ropes – because that’s part of the module they’ve chosen.

“It’s perfect for those newbies, who can learn hospitality and accommodation fundamentals in an instant, making speed to competency exceptional to improve industry standards.

“Our industry is staffed by many talented and dedicated professionals who have long provided on-the-job training that hasn’t been captured to add value to those who have chosen it as a career and also for those who transit through our industry by adding and upskilling soft skills. There are others who have fallen through the cracks during their education journey, including lacking even basic numeracy and literacy skills.

“Typsy will correct that gap with its modules that have been designed by experienced industry professionals.

“Being industry-expert led is key to what I believe could be a real game-changer for our industry.”

Members can register for Typsy via the Hospitality NZ website here: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/knowledge-hub

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 