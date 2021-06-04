Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seeka Announces Capacity Expansion For 2022, And Delays Decision On Pukenga Development

Friday, 4 June 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Seeka

Seeka Limited [NZX:SEK] announces that it will build and commission a new kiwifruit MAF RODA packing machine in the KKP packhouse situated at Maketu Corner Te Puke, replacing an existing 25 year old 10 lane machine a new 8 lane machine including camera grading and packing automation.

The Company expects the MAF RODA to deliver significant production efficiencies and a commensurate increase in total trays packed. Minimal modifications will be made to the KKP building other than the construction of additional curing canopy. The project is expected to be commissioned in time for the 2022 harvest.

An additional 650,000 static trays of cool storage will be constructed at the adjacent Transcool site by demolishing a smaller old cool store. The new store includes additional pre-cooling capacity to handle the increased production and will be a high efficiency store with 5 high pallet racking, high air movement and automation.

Seeka Chief Executive, Michael Franks, in announcing the investment outlined that the project is expected to meet increasing and committed fruit volumes and provide the Company with sufficient capacity for the next two years.

The announced investment gives Seeka more time to consider its capacity options going forward including the potential for a new packhouse on the Pukenga Orchard site. The need for this investment is now delayed.

The total investment for the MAF RODA and cool store is forecast to be $20 million.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Seeka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Transport: Best And Worst Power Companies Revealed In Consumer NZ Survey

Contact Energy has been rated as the worst performer in Consumer NZ’s latest electricity satisfaction survey.... More>>




Electricity Authority: New Trading Conduct Rule Clarifies Expected Behaviours In The Wholesale Electricity Market

The Electricity Authority has decided on a new trading conduct rule.
Trading conduct rules are designed to ensure appropriate behaviour in the wholesale electricity market. At times, New Zealand’s system relies heavily on one or a small number of suppliers to meet demand... More>>



E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 