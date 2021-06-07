Westpac NZ Gives Employees Special Leave To Get Vaccinated

Westpac New Zealand is introducing paid special leave for employees to attend COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Institutional and Business Banking, Simon Power, says that employees will be able to apply for a half day special paid leave for each of their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, totalling one full day of leave.

Mr Power steps into the role of Acting CEO of Westpac NZ on June 25, subject to Reserve Bank of New Zealand approval.

“We have more than 4000 employees. We want to support them to be safe and help ensure New Zealand’s vaccine roll-out is a success,” Mr Power says.

“Getting as many people as possible vaccinated is vital to protecting our whanau, friends and community from further outbreaks, as well as opening up our borders and economy to support jobs and incomes.

“Business has a role to play, alongside Government, our health system and individual Kiwis. We recognise that vaccination is an individual decision, but we want to do everything we can to encourage employees to roll up their sleeve and get the jab. You’ll find me in the vaccination queue.

“We’re also supportive of running a corporate vaccination program, as we already do for the flu jab, and will do so if it becomes available.”

© Scoop Media

